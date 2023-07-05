American Equity Investment Life (NYSE:AEL) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL – Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 466,490 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 33% from the previous session’s volume of 691,675 shares.The stock last traded at $52.34 and had previously closed at $51.75.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AEL. Raymond James cut shares of American Equity Investment Life from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on American Equity Investment Life from $48.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of American Equity Investment Life in a report on Thursday, April 13th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of American Equity Investment Life in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on American Equity Investment Life from $39.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, American Equity Investment Life presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.90.

American Equity Investment Life Trading Up 1.7 %

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market cap of $4.10 billion, a PE ratio of 10.76 and a beta of 0.96.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On American Equity Investment Life

American Equity Investment Life ( NYSE:AEL Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The financial services provider reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.32. American Equity Investment Life had a return on equity of 12.84% and a net margin of 25.84%. The firm had revenue of $662.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $626.02 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.92 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 348.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that American Equity Investment Life Holding will post 6.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC increased its position in American Equity Investment Life by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 32,728 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,493,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management lifted its holdings in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 8,522 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $389,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank increased its holdings in American Equity Investment Life by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 8,153 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $372,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in American Equity Investment Life by 49.9% in the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,208 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the period. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 35,638 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,626,000 after purchasing an additional 467 shares in the last quarter. 96.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

American Equity Investment Life Company Profile

American Equity Investment Life Holding Company, through its subsidiaries, provides life insurance products in the United States. The company issues fixed index and rate annuities, as well as single premium immediate annuities. It markets its products through independent agents, including independent marketing organizations, broker/dealers, banks, and registered investment advisors.

