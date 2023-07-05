American Express (NYSE:AXP) Stake Trimmed by Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. cut its position in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 1.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,391 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 551 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in American Express were worth $6,168,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AXP. Macroview Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in American Express during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Elequin Securities LLC acquired a new position in American Express during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Chelsea Counsel Co. acquired a new stake in American Express during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. My Personal CFO LLC purchased a new position in American Express during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, PFG Private Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of American Express by 288.9% in the 4th quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 210 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. 82.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

American Express Price Performance

NYSE AXP opened at $175.44 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $130.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.19. American Express has a 1 year low of $130.65 and a 1 year high of $182.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $161.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $162.47.

American Express Announces Dividend

American Express ( NYSE:AXP Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The payment services company reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.66 by ($0.26). The business had revenue of $14.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.02 billion. American Express had a net margin of 13.00% and a return on equity of 29.44%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.73 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that American Express will post 11.17 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 7th will be paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 6th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. American Express’s payout ratio is 25.24%.

American Express announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, March 8th that authorizes the company to repurchase 120,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the payment services company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently commented on AXP shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of American Express from $179.00 to $167.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 17th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of American Express from $152.00 to $150.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 21st. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on American Express from $179.00 to $172.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 21st. Redburn Partners downgraded American Express from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $125.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Finally, Stephens cut their price target on American Express from $149.00 to $146.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $174.50.

American Express Company Profile

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

