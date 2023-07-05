Amgen (AMG) Trading Down 12% This Week

Amgen (AMG) traded down 13.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on July 5th. Amgen has a market cap of $109.50 million and $2,050.31 worth of Amgen was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Amgen has traded down 12% against the US dollar. One Amgen token can currently be bought for $0.66 or 0.00002163 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Amgen

Amgen’s launch date was March 14th, 2022. Amgen’s total supply is 99,000,000 tokens. Amgen’s official Twitter account is @theamgen and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Amgen is theamgen.com.

Amgen Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Amgen (AMG) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Amgen has a current supply of 99,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Amgen is 0.76003089 USD and is down -0.01 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $155.06 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://theamgen.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Amgen directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Amgen should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Amgen using one of the exchanges listed above.

