Analysts’ Downgrades for July 5th (ADYEY, ADYYF, AJX, ARAAF, BAK, CAG, COIN, ECL, EFGZF, GEOS)

Analysts’ downgrades for Wednesday, July 5th:
Adyen (OTCMKTS:ADYEY) was downgraded by analysts at UBS Group AG from a buy rating to a neutral rating.
Adyen (OTCMKTS:ADYYF) was downgraded by analysts at UBS Group AG from a buy rating to a neutral rating.
Aclara Resources (OTC:ARAAF) was downgraded by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating.
Braskem (NYSE:BAK) was downgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an overweight rating to a neutral rating. They currently have $11.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $11.50.
Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) was downgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from a buy rating to a hold rating. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. currently has $38.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $46.00.
Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) was downgraded by analysts at Piper Sandler from an overweight rating to a neutral rating. Piper Sandler currently has $60.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $65.00.
Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) was downgraded by analysts at Northcoast Research from a buy rating to a neutral rating.
EFG-Hermes Holding S.A.E (OTCMKTS:EFGZF) was downgraded by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc from a buy rating to a hold rating.
Geospace Technologies (NASDAQ:GEOS) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.
Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI) was downgraded by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a buy rating to a hold rating. The firm currently has $52.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $60.00.
Hershey (NYSE:HSY) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.
Jacobio Pharmaceuticals Group (OTCMKTS:JBPHF) was downgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from a buy rating to a neutral rating.
James River Group (NASDAQ:JRVR) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.
Kerry Logistics Network (OTCMKTS:KRRYF) was downgraded by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc from a buy rating to a hold rating.
aTyr Pharma (NASDAQ:LIFE) was downgraded by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from an outperform rating to a market perform rating.
Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) was downgraded by analysts at Barclays PLC from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating. They currently have $42.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $40.00.
NewtekOne (NASDAQ:NEWT) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.
New Gold (NYSE:NGD) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.
Nihon M&A Center (OTCMKTS:NHMAF) was downgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from a neutral rating to a sell rating.
North American Construction Group (NYSE:NOA) (TSE:NOA) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.
Northwest Natural (NYSE:NWN) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.
Primo Water (NASDAQ:PRMW) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.
Rumo (OTCMKTS:RUMOF) was downgraded by analysts at Scotiabank from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating.
Ryerson (NYSE:RYI) was downgraded by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from an outperform rating to a market perform rating. BMO Capital Markets currently has $45.00 price target on the stock.
abrdn (OTCMKTS:SLFPF) was downgraded by analysts at Panmure Gordon from a buy rating to a hold rating.
SPX Technologies (NYSE:SPXC) was downgraded by analysts at UBS Group AG from a buy rating to a neutral rating. They currently have $90.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $80.00.
Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) was downgraded by analysts at BNP Paribas from an outperform rating to a neutral rating. They currently have $102.00 target price on the stock.
Veritex (NASDAQ:VBTX) was downgraded by analysts at Hovde Group from an outperform rating to a market perform rating. They currently have $20.50 target price on the stock.
VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI) was downgraded by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a buy rating to a hold rating. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has $34.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $39.00.
Wabash National (NYSE:WNC) was downgraded by analysts at Raymond James from a strong-buy rating to a market perform rating.
WPP (NASDAQ:WPP) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.
United States Steel (NYSE:X) was downgraded by analysts at BNP Paribas from an outperform rating to a neutral rating. The firm currently has $26.00 target price on the stock.
