Analysts’ Downgrades for July 5th (ADYEY, ADYYF, AJX, ARAAF, BAK, CAG, COIN, ECL, EFGZF, GEOS)

Analysts’ downgrades for Wednesday, July 5th:

Adyen (OTCMKTS:ADYEY) was downgraded by analysts at UBS Group AG from a buy rating to a neutral rating.

Adyen (OTCMKTS:ADYYF) was downgraded by analysts at UBS Group AG from a buy rating to a neutral rating.

Great Ajax (NYSE:AJX)

was downgraded by analysts at Raymond James from an outperform rating to a market perform rating.

Aclara Resources (OTC:ARAAF) was downgraded by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating.

Braskem (NYSE:BAK) was downgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an overweight rating to a neutral rating. They currently have $11.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $11.50.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) was downgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from a buy rating to a hold rating. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. currently has $38.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $46.00.

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) was downgraded by analysts at Piper Sandler from an overweight rating to a neutral rating. Piper Sandler currently has $60.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $65.00.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) was downgraded by analysts at Northcoast Research from a buy rating to a neutral rating.

EFG-Hermes Holding S.A.E (OTCMKTS:EFGZF) was downgraded by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Geospace Technologies (NASDAQ:GEOS) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI) was downgraded by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a buy rating to a hold rating. The firm currently has $52.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $60.00.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Jacobio Pharmaceuticals Group (OTCMKTS:JBPHF) was downgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from a buy rating to a neutral rating.

James River Group (NASDAQ:JRVR) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Kerry Logistics Network (OTCMKTS:KRRYF) was downgraded by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc from a buy rating to a hold rating.

aTyr Pharma (NASDAQ:LIFE) was downgraded by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from an outperform rating to a market perform rating.

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) was downgraded by analysts at Barclays PLC from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating. They currently have $42.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $40.00.

NewtekOne (NASDAQ:NEWT) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

New Gold (NYSE:NGD) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Nihon M&A Center (OTCMKTS:NHMAF) was downgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from a neutral rating to a sell rating.

North American Construction Group (NYSE:NOA) (TSE:NOA) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

Northwest Natural (NYSE:NWN) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Primo Water (NASDAQ:PRMW) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

Rumo (OTCMKTS:RUMOF) was downgraded by analysts at Scotiabank from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating.

Ryerson (NYSE:RYI) was downgraded by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from an outperform rating to a market perform rating. BMO Capital Markets currently has $45.00 price target on the stock.

abrdn (OTCMKTS:SLFPF) was downgraded by analysts at Panmure Gordon from a buy rating to a hold rating.

SPX Technologies (NYSE:SPXC) was downgraded by analysts at UBS Group AG from a buy rating to a neutral rating. They currently have $90.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $80.00.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) was downgraded by analysts at BNP Paribas from an outperform rating to a neutral rating. They currently have $102.00 target price on the stock.

Veritex (NASDAQ:VBTX) was downgraded by analysts at Hovde Group from an outperform rating to a market perform rating. They currently have $20.50 target price on the stock.

VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI) was downgraded by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a buy rating to a hold rating. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has $34.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $39.00.

Wabash National (NYSE:WNC) was downgraded by analysts at Raymond James from a strong-buy rating to a market perform rating.

WPP (NASDAQ:WPP) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

United States Steel (NYSE:X) was downgraded by analysts at BNP Paribas from an outperform rating to a neutral rating. The firm currently has $26.00 target price on the stock.

