Analysts Offer Predictions for Transphorm, Inc.’s Q2 2024 Earnings (OTCMKTS:TGAN)

Transphorm, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TGAN – Free Report) – Investment analysts at B. Riley issued their Q2 2024 earnings estimates for shares of Transphorm in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, June 28th. B. Riley analyst C. Ellis forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.13) per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Transphorm’s current full-year earnings is ($0.51) per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Transphorm’s Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.13) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.12) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.44) EPS.

TGAN opened at $3.40 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.11. Transphorm has a twelve month low of $2.70 and a twelve month high of $7.67. The firm has a market cap of $201.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.41 and a beta of 0.36.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Barclays PLC lifted its position in Transphorm by 533.1% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 5,144 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Transphorm in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Transphorm in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of Transphorm in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Transphorm in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $58,000. 61.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Transphorm, Inc, a semiconductor company, develops, manufactures, and sells gallium nitride (GaN) semiconductor components for use in power conversion in Mainland China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, the United States, Japan, South Korea, and Europe. The company's products include GaN field effect transistors in various packages.

