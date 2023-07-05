Analysts Set UMH Properties, Inc. (NYSE:UMH) PT at $20.80

UMH Properties, Inc. (NYSE:UMH – Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the four research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $20.80.

In other news, Director Kiernan Conway sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.34, for a total value of $38,350.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 492 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,547.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 9.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in UMH. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in UMH Properties by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 359,040 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,310,000 after buying an additional 21,311 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in UMH Properties by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 996,143 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $14,734,000 after purchasing an additional 72,200 shares during the last quarter. Penn Capital Management Company LLC boosted its stake in shares of UMH Properties by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Penn Capital Management Company LLC now owns 171,105 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,531,000 after acquiring an additional 12,668 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of UMH Properties by 5.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,614,223 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $23,872,000 after purchasing an additional 85,267 shares during the period. Finally, Snowden Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in UMH Properties by 19.8% during the first quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC now owns 28,059 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $415,000 after acquiring an additional 4,628 shares during the last quarter. 73.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

UMH Properties stock opened at $16.17 on Wednesday. UMH Properties has a 12-month low of $13.73 and a 12-month high of $21.46. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.98. The company has a quick ratio of 5.49, a current ratio of 5.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18.

UMH Properties, Inc, which was organized in 1968, is a public equity REIT that owns and operates 135 manufactured home communities containing approximately 25,700 developed homesites. These communities are located in New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Indiana, Michigan, Maryland, Alabama, South Carolina and Georgia.

