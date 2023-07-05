Analysts Set UMH Properties, Inc. (NYSE:UMH) PT at $20.80

UMH Properties, Inc. (NYSE:UMH – Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the four research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $20.80.
In other news, Director Kiernan Conway sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.34, for a total value of $38,350.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 492 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,547.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 9.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
UMH Properties stock opened at $16.17 on Wednesday. UMH Properties has a 12-month low of $13.73 and a 12-month high of $21.46. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.98. The company has a quick ratio of 5.49, a current ratio of 5.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18.
UMH Properties, Inc, which was organized in 1968, is a public equity REIT that owns and operates 135 manufactured home communities containing approximately 25,700 developed homesites. These communities are located in New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Indiana, Michigan, Maryland, Alabama, South Carolina and Georgia.
