Analyzing AMERISAFE (NASDAQ:AMSF) and FG Financial Group (NASDAQ:FGF)

AMERISAFE (NASDAQ:AMSF) and FG Financial Group (NASDAQ:FGF) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, earnings and dividends.

Volatility and Risk

AMERISAFE has a beta of 0.34, meaning that its share price is 66% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, FG Financial Group has a beta of 0.7, meaning that its share price is 30% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

96.8% of AMERISAFE shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 2.1% of FG Financial Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.6% of AMERISAFE shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 61.6% of FG Financial Group shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AMERISAFE 18.68% 16.87% 4.48% FG Financial Group N/A 48.12% 13.49%

Analyst Recommendations

This table compares AMERISAFE and FG Financial Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This is a summary of current ratings for AMERISAFE and FG Financial Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score AMERISAFE 0 1 0 0 2.00 FG Financial Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

AMERISAFE currently has a consensus target price of $58.00, suggesting a potential upside of 8.96%. Given AMERISAFE’s higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe AMERISAFE is more favorable than FG Financial Group.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares AMERISAFE and FG Financial Group’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AMERISAFE $294.74 million 3.46 $55.60 million $2.89 18.42 FG Financial Group $20.09 million 0.82 $1.09 million $0.25 7.00

AMERISAFE has higher revenue and earnings than FG Financial Group. FG Financial Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than AMERISAFE, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

AMERISAFE beats FG Financial Group on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About AMERISAFE

AMERISAFE, Inc., an insurance holding company, underwrites workers' compensation insurance in the United States. The company's workers' compensation insurance policies provide benefits to injured employees for temporary or permanent disability, death, and medical and hospital expenses. It serves small to mid-sized employers engaged in hazardous industries, including construction, trucking, logging and lumber, agriculture, manufacturing, telecommunications, and maritime. AMERISAFE, Inc. was incorporated in 1985 and is based in DeRidder, Louisiana.

About FG Financial Group

FG Financial Group, Inc. operates as a reinsurance, merchant banking, and asset management company in the United States. The company offers specialty property and casualty reinsurance products and services. It also operates a special purpose acquisition company platform (SPAC) that provides various strategic, administrative, and regulatory support services to newly formed SPACs for a monthly fee. The company was formerly known as 1347 Property Insurance Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to FG Financial Group, Inc. in December 2020. The company was incorporated in 2012 and is based in Itasca, Illinois.

