Analyzing Corebridge Financial (NYSE:CRBG) and Prudential (NYSE:PUK)

Prudential (NYSE:PUK) and Corebridge Financial (NYSE:CRBG) are both large-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, dividends, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Prudential and Corebridge Financial’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Get Prudential alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Prudential -$8.22 billion -4.56 $998.00 million N/A N/A Corebridge Financial $18.02 billion 0.64 $8.15 billion N/A N/A

Corebridge Financial has higher revenue and earnings than Prudential.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Prudential N/A N/A N/A Corebridge Financial N/A N/A N/A

Dividends

Prudential pays an annual dividend of $0.52 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.9%. Corebridge Financial pays an annual dividend of $0.92 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.2%. Prudential has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

1.8% of Prudential shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 22.6% of Corebridge Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.1% of Prudential shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.1% of Corebridge Financial shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Prudential and Corebridge Financial, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Prudential 1 0 2 1 2.75 Corebridge Financial 0 4 9 0 2.69

Prudential currently has a consensus target price of $1,540.00, suggesting a potential upside of 5,555.53%. Corebridge Financial has a consensus target price of $24.08, suggesting a potential upside of 35.38%. Given Prudential’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Prudential is more favorable than Corebridge Financial.

Summary

Corebridge Financial beats Prudential on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Prudential

(Free Report)

Prudential plc, through its subsidiaries, provides life and health insurance, and retirement and asset management solutions to individuals in Asia, and Africa. It offers health and protection, as well as non- participating savings products, such as protection and investment-linked products. The company also provides insurance against common critical illnesses; property and casualty; and tropical disease protection, such as dengue, malaria, and measles. The company was founded in 1848 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

About Corebridge Financial

(Free Report)

Corebridge Financial, Inc. provides retirement solutions and insurance products in the United States. It operates through Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Life Insurance, and Institutional Markets segments. The Individual Retirement segment provides fixed annuities, fixed index annuities, variable annuities and retail mutual funds. The Group Retirement segment offers record-keeping services, plan administration and compliance services, and financial planning and advisory solutions to employer-defined contribution plans and their participants, as well as proprietary and non-proprietary annuities, advisory services, and brokerage products. The Life Insurance segment offers term life and universal life insurance in the United States, as well as issues individual life, whole life, and group life insurance in the United Kingdom; and distributes medical insurance in Ireland. The Institutional Markets segment provides stable value wraps, structured settlement and pension risk transfer annuities, corporate and bank owned life insurance, private placement variable universal life and annuities products, and guaranteed investment contracts. The company was formerly known as SAFG Retirement Services, Inc. The company was incorporated in 1998 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas. Corebridge Financial, Inc. operates as a subsidiary of American International Group, Inc.

