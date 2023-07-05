Analyzing Sidus Space (NASDAQ:SIDU) & Iridium World Communications (OTCMKTS:IRIDQ)

Iridium World Communications (OTCMKTS:IRIDQ – Free Report) and Sidus Space (NASDAQ:SIDU – Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings and risk.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Iridium World Communications and Sidus Space, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Iridium World Communications 0 0 0 0 N/A Sidus Space 0 0 1 0 3.00

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Earnings & Valuation

9.7% of Sidus Space shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.1% of Iridium World Communications shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 20.0% of Sidus Space shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Iridium World Communications and Sidus Space’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Iridium World Communications N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Sidus Space $7.29 million 1.33 -$12.84 million ($0.73) -0.26

Iridium World Communications has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Sidus Space.

Risk & Volatility

Iridium World Communications has a beta of 3.64, meaning that its stock price is 264% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sidus Space has a beta of -1.49, meaning that its stock price is 249% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Iridium World Communications and Sidus Space’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Iridium World Communications N/A N/A N/A Sidus Space -179.84% -214.31% -115.52%

About Iridium World Communications

In August 1999, Iridium World Communications Ltd. filed a voluntary petition under Chapter 11 of the United States Bankruptcy Court, and operated as a debtor-in-possession. Iridium World Communications, Ltd. was engaged in the ownership and participation in the management of Iridium LLC, its parent company, which owned Iridium Operating LLC (Iridium), as of March 31, 1999. Iridium operated as a global wireless telecommunications company. It enabled its customers to make and receive phone calls, and receive pages virtually anywhere in the world. The company is based in Hamilton, Bermuda.

About Sidus Space

Sidus Space, Inc., a space-as-a-service company, engages in the design, manufacture, launch, and data collection of commercial satellite worldwide. Its services include satellite manufacturing; precision machining, assembly, and test; low earth orbit microsatellite; payload integrations; launch and support services; space-based data services and analytics; precision computer numerical control machining and fabrication; Swiss screw machining; wire cable harness fabrication; 3D composite and metal printing; and satellite deployment and microgravity testing and research services, as well as services related to electrical and electronic assemblies. The company also offers hardware solutions consisting of an external flight test platform to develop, test, and fly experiments, as well as delivers hardware, materials, and advanced electronics on the international space station; and space station integrated kinetic launcher for orbital payload systems. It serves commercial space, aerospace, defense, underwater marine, and other commercial and government customers. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Merritt Island, Florida. Sidus Space, Inc. is a subsidiary of Craig Technical Consulting, Inc.

