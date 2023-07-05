Anconia Resources (CVE:ARA) Price Target Lowered to C$0.60 at Royal Bank of Canada

Anconia Resources (CVE:ARA – Free Report) had its target price lowered by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$1.10 to C$0.60 in a report released on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “speculative buy” rating on the stock.
Anconia Resources Price Performance
CVE:ARA traded up C$0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching C$0.01. 2,000 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 142,792. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$0.01 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.01. Anconia Resources has a 1-year low of C$0.01 and a 1-year high of C$0.04. The stock has a market cap of C$1.48 million and a P/E ratio of -5.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 0.01 and a quick ratio of 0.01.
Anconia Resources Company Profile
