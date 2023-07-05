Andretti Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:WNNR) Short Interest Update

Andretti Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:WNNR – Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, a growth of 21.4% from the May 31st total of 1,400 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 103,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Andretti Acquisition Stock Performance

NYSE WNNR traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $10.62. The company had a trading volume of 202 shares, compared to its average volume of 150,357. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.47. Andretti Acquisition has a fifty-two week low of $9.95 and a fifty-two week high of $10.71.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Andretti Acquisition

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WNNR. First Trust Capital Management L.P. increased its position in Andretti Acquisition by 1,536.1% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Capital Management L.P. now owns 737,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,748,000 after acquiring an additional 692,162 shares in the last quarter. Aristeia Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Andretti Acquisition by 70.8% in the fourth quarter. Aristeia Capital LLC now owns 1,408,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,547,000 after purchasing an additional 583,900 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Andretti Acquisition in the first quarter worth $5,696,000. Starboard Value LP bought a new stake in Andretti Acquisition during the first quarter worth $4,379,000. Finally, Cowen Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Andretti Acquisition during the first quarter worth $2,628,000. 62.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Andretti Acquisition

Andretti Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. Andretti Acquisition Corp. was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Indianapolis, Indiana.

