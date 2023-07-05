Anglo American plc (OTCMKTS:NGLOY) Receives $3,180.00 Average PT from Analysts

Anglo American plc (OTCMKTS:NGLOY – Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $3,180.00.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on NGLOY. Morgan Stanley raised Anglo American from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Berenberg Bank lowered their price objective on shares of Anglo American from GBX 3,600 ($45.69) to GBX 3,300 ($41.88) in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Bank of America upgraded Anglo American from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Anglo American from GBX 2,950 ($37.44) to GBX 3,050 ($38.71) in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Anglo American from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 6th.

Anglo American Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS NGLOY opened at $14.85 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Anglo American has a 1-year low of $13.72 and a 1-year high of $22.95. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $14.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.34.

Anglo American Company Profile

Anglo American plc operates as a mining company worldwide. It explores for rough and polished diamonds, copper, platinum group metals, metallurgical and thermal coal, steelmaking coal, and iron ore; and nickel, polyhalite, and manganese ores, as well as alloys. The company was founded in 1917 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

