Ankr (ANKR) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $106.50 Million

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 1.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on July 5th. Over the last week, Ankr has traded 10% higher against the dollar. Ankr has a market capitalization of $243.96 million and approximately $106.50 million worth of Ankr was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ankr token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0244 or 0.00000080 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00004517 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.32 or 0.00017442 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.94 or 0.00019471 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0285 or 0.00000093 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.34 or 0.00014229 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30,501.59 or 1.00011805 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000785 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0239 or 0.00000078 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002136 BTC.

ANKR is a token. Its genesis date was July 10th, 2019. Ankr’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. The official message board for Ankr is www.ankr.com/blog. Ankr’s official Twitter account is @ankr and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Ankr is https://reddit.com/r/ankrofficial/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Ankr is www.ankr.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Ankr (ANKR) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Ankr has a current supply of 10,000,000,000. The last known price of Ankr is 0.02549708 USD and is up 7.53 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 212 active market(s) with $71,497,643.16 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.ankr.com/.”

