Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) Shares Acquired by Fortem Financial Group LLC

Fortem Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY – Free Report) by 68.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 92,184 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,467 shares during the period. Annaly Capital Management comprises about 1.1% of Fortem Financial Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Fortem Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Annaly Capital Management were worth $1,762,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NLY. Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 13.4% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,408,966 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,701,000 after buying an additional 166,521 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Annaly Capital Management by 32.8% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,671,232 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,230,000 after purchasing an additional 412,519 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Annaly Capital Management by 23.4% during the 4th quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 37,424 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $819,000 after purchasing an additional 7,100 shares during the period. Romano Brothers AND Company purchased a new stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, ING Groep NV acquired a new stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management in the fourth quarter worth $1,644,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.24% of the company’s stock.

Annaly Capital Management Stock Down 1.2 %

NYSE:NLY opened at $19.76 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $19.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.39. Annaly Capital Management, Inc. has a one year low of $15.11 and a one year high of $27.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Annaly Capital Management Announces Dividend

Annaly Capital Management ( NYSE:NLY Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $818.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $183.00 million. Annaly Capital Management had a positive return on equity of 18.86% and a negative net margin of 38.80%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.12 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Annaly Capital Management, Inc. will post 2.86 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.16%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. Annaly Capital Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -115.56%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently weighed in on NLY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Annaly Capital Management from $23.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Annaly Capital Management from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $21.50 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. StockNews.com raised shares of Annaly Capital Management to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Annaly Capital Management from $23.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.69.

Annaly Capital Management Profile

(Free Report)

Annaly Capital Management, Inc, a diversified capital manager, engages in mortgage finance. The company invests in agency mortgage-backed securities collateralized by residential mortgages; non-agency residential whole loans and securitized products within the residential and commercial markets; mortgage servicing rights; agency commercial mortgage-backed securities; residential mortgage loans; and agency or private label credit risk transfer securities.

Featured Articles

