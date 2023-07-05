ApeCoin (APE) Price Down 5.7% Over Last Week

ApeCoin (APE) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on July 5th. One ApeCoin token can now be purchased for about $2.07 or 0.00006806 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, ApeCoin has traded 5.7% lower against the dollar. ApeCoin has a total market capitalization of $764.16 million and approximately $52.10 million worth of ApeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About ApeCoin

ApeCoin launched on March 16th, 2022. ApeCoin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 368,593,750 tokens. ApeCoin’s official Twitter account is @apecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. ApeCoin’s official website is apecoin.com.

Buying and Selling ApeCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “ApeCoin (APE) is an ERC-20 governance and utility token in the APE ecosystem. It has a fixed supply of 1 billion tokens, launched on March 17, 2022. APE is used for governance in the ApeCoin DAO, unifying spending, accessing exclusive ecosystem content, and incentivizing third-party projects. ApeCoin was created by the ApeCoin DAO, with the Ape Foundation managing DAO administration. Yuga Labs, associated with the Bored Ape Yacht Club NFT collection, has ties to ApeCoin but claims no direct responsibility, gifting an NFT and planning to adopt APE as their primary token for new products and services.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ApeCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ApeCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ApeCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

