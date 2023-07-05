Ara K. Hovnanian Sells 7,803 Shares of Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. PFD DEP1/1000A (NASDAQ:HOVNP) Stock

Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. PFD DEP1/1000A (NASDAQ:HOVNP – Free Report) CEO Ara K. Hovnanian sold 7,803 shares of Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. PFD DEP1/1000A stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.28, for a total transaction of $743,469.84. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 63,505 shares in the company, valued at $6,050,756.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. PFD DEP1/1000A Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ HOVNP traded up $0.15 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $18.27. 5,837 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,840. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $17.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.18. Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. PFD DEP1/1000A has a twelve month low of $15.53 and a twelve month high of $21.00.

Get Hovnanian Enterprises Inc. PFD DEP1/1000A alerts:

Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. PFD DEP1/1000A Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, July 1st will be given a dividend of $0.4766 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $1.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.43%.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hovnanian Enterprises Inc. PFD DEP1/1000A Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hovnanian Enterprises Inc. PFD DEP1/1000A and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.