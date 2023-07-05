Arbor Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 11,424 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Arbor Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report) by 6.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 195,443 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,424 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF comprises about 2.8% of Arbor Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $14,949,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BSV. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 64,995,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,892,894,000 after acquiring an additional 1,758,824 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 96,253.4% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,553,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,773,115,000 after buying an additional 23,529,155 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 11,519,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $867,205,000 after buying an additional 1,233,242 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 10,395,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $782,576,000 after buying an additional 655,629 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 10.7% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,243,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,498,000 after acquiring an additional 508,586 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:BSV traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $75.30. 397,688 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,620,828. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $76.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.94. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $74.03 and a twelve month high of $77.54.

About Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

Further Reading

