Arbor Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 880 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Arbor Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Free Report) by 26.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,161 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 880 shares during the quarter. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $291,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of IWR. Align Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Kalos Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. AlphaCore Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 1,005.3% in the fourth quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC now owns 420 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Laffer Tengler Investments bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF stock traded down $0.36 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $72.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 189,582 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,199,464. The company has a market capitalization of $28.70 billion, a PE ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $69.76 and a 200 day moving average of $69.93. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $60.73 and a 12 month high of $75.44.

About iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

