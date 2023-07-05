Arbor Investment Advisors LLC Has $1.44 Million Holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Arbor Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 2.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,424 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 271 shares during the period. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $1,440,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 41,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,752,000 after buying an additional 946 shares during the last quarter. Acas LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Acas LLC now owns 21,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,992,000 after buying an additional 789 shares during the last quarter. Whitaker Myers Wealth Managers LTD. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 27.3% during the 1st quarter. Whitaker Myers Wealth Managers LTD. now owns 16,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,302,000 after buying an additional 3,571 shares during the last quarter. Sandbox Financial Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Sandbox Financial Partners LLC now owns 50,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,914,000 after buying an additional 2,072 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthspan Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Wealthspan Partners LLC now owns 98,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,546,000 after buying an additional 2,790 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Value ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of Vanguard Value ETF stock traded down $0.38 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $142.27. 601,749 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,265,519. The company has a 50 day moving average of $138.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $139.74. Vanguard Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $122.54 and a fifty-two week high of $147.10. The stock has a market cap of $103.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.89.

Vanguard Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.