Arbor Investment Advisors LLC Has $66.24 Million Position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Arbor Investment Advisors LLC decreased its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 2.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,466,361 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,172 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF accounts for 12.2% of Arbor Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC owned about 0.06% of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF worth $66,236,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Corrado Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Legend Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF stock traded down $0.45 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $45.81. 3,462,956 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,077,010. The company has a market cap of $110.86 billion, a PE ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $46.04 and a 200-day moving average of $45.05. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $35.42 and a 12 month high of $47.55.

About Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

