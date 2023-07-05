Arbor Investment Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Arbor Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 735 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $236,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QQQ. GoalVest Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 168.3% in the fourth quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 169 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. PayPay Securities Corp purchased a new position in Invesco QQQ in the fourth quarter valued at $50,000. Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Invesco QQQ in the fourth quarter valued at $55,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new position in Invesco QQQ in the fourth quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, Surevest LLC increased its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 60.2% in the third quarter. Surevest LLC now owns 213 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. 42.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Invesco QQQ Stock Performance

NASDAQ:QQQ traded up $0.68 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $370.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,318,210 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,876,797. Invesco QQQ has a 52-week low of $254.26 and a 52-week high of $372.85. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $347.42 and a 200-day moving average of $324.42.

Invesco QQQ Announces Dividend

Invesco QQQ Profile

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 21st will be paid a $0.504 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 20th. This represents a $2.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.54%.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

