Arbor Investment Advisors LLC Raises Stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Arbor Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 9.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 27,446 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 2,326 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF makes up approximately 1.2% of Arbor Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $6,706,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,723 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $583,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 1,050 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 1,208 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Chicago Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 2,565 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $627,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Finally, PFG Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 773 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF stock traded up $0.51 on Wednesday, reaching $275.42. The company had a trading volume of 220,502 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,460,343. The firm has a market cap of $70.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.14 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $259.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $240.85. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $202.05 and a 1 year high of $276.14.

About iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.