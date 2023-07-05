Arbor Investment Advisors LLC Sells 193 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Arbor Investment Advisors LLC decreased its position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,715 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 193 shares during the period. Lowe’s Companies makes up 0.8% of Arbor Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $4,542,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of LOW. Atwood & Palmer Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 1.4% during the first quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 66,550 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $13,308,000 after purchasing an additional 939 shares during the period. Crescent Sterling Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the first quarter valued at about $457,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 0.3% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 32,030 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $6,405,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 4.4% during the first quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC now owns 24,180 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $4,835,000 after purchasing an additional 1,026 shares during the period. Finally, Winning Points Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 23.6% during the first quarter. Winning Points Advisors LLC now owns 2,011 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $402,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.47% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lowe’s Companies

In other news, EVP Donald Frieson sold 13,114 shares of Lowe’s Companies stock in a transaction on Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.45, for a total transaction of $2,668,043.30. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,666,169. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Lowe’s Companies Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of LOW stock traded up $0.34 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $224.93. 841,280 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,994,668. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $176.50 and a 1 year high of $226.95. The company has a market capitalization of $131.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.87, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $210.00 and its 200 day moving average is $205.63.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 23rd. The home improvement retailer reported $3.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.48 by $0.19. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 6.65% and a negative return on equity of 68.42%. The firm had revenue of $22.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.68 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.51 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lowe’s Companies Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 26th will be issued a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.96%. This is an increase from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 25th. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.90%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on LOW shares. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $200.00 to $210.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $228.00 to $237.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $235.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $235.00 to $229.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Finally, 888 reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $222.65.

Lowe’s Companies Profile

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

Featured Stories

