Arconic Co. (NYSE:ARNC) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Arconic Co. (NYSE:ARNC – Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,520,000 shares, an increase of 21.6% from the May 31st total of 4,540,000 shares. Approximately 5.6% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,200,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.5 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Arconic

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ARNC. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of Arconic by 256.2% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,327,931 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $113,522,000 after purchasing an additional 3,113,021 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in Arconic by 50.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,239,379 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $211,093,000 after acquiring an additional 2,765,816 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Arconic in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,544,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Arconic by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,311,764 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $520,389,000 after acquiring an additional 991,281 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sachem Head Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Arconic in the 1st quarter valued at about $22,083,000. 91.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently commented on ARNC shares. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Arconic from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Arconic in a research report on Monday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Benchmark downgraded shares of Arconic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.67.

Arconic Price Performance

Arconic stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $29.55. 208,998 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,644,926. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. Arconic has a 52-week low of $16.33 and a 52-week high of $30.68. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $28.47 and its 200 day moving average is $25.77.

Arconic (NYSE:ARNC – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.06). Arconic had a positive return on equity of 8.21% and a negative net margin of 2.29%. The firm had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.85 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.39 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Arconic will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Arconic Company Profile

Arconic Corporation manufactures and sells fabricated aluminum sheets, plates, extrusions, and architectural products and systems in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Rolled Products, Building and Construction Systems, and Extrusions. The Rolled Products segment provides a range of aluminum sheet and plate products for aerospace, ground transportation, packaging, building and construction, and industrial products; and roofing, architectural composite panels, ventilated facades and ceiling panels, spacers, culvert pipes, and gutters for building and construction markets.

