Ardelyx (NASDAQ:ARDX) Stock Price Up 3.6%

Ardelyx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDX – Free Report)’s share price rose 3.6% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $3.42 and last traded at $3.42. Approximately 377,280 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 6,614,099 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.30.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com cut Ardelyx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Wedbush increased their target price on Ardelyx from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $3.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.62.

Ardelyx ( NASDAQ:ARDX Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $11.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.08 million. Ardelyx had a negative return on equity of 76.72% and a negative net margin of 104.52%. As a group, analysts predict that Ardelyx, Inc. will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Robert Blanks sold 33,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.63, for a total transaction of $120,998.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 266,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $966,066.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Laura A. Williams sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.35, for a total value of $83,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 294,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $986,340.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Robert Blanks sold 33,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.63, for a total transaction of $120,998.79. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 266,134 shares in the company, valued at approximately $966,066.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 73,609 shares of company stock valued at $260,506 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ARDX. FMR LLC lifted its position in Ardelyx by 235.9% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,733 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 4,026 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ardelyx during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ardelyx in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ardelyx in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Ardelyx during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. 52.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ardelyx, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines to treat gastrointestinal and cardiorenal therapeutic areas in the United States and internationally. The company's lead product candidate is tenapanor for the treatment of patients with irritable bowel syndrome with constipation.

