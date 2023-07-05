Ardor Achieves Market Capitalization of $69.19 Million (ARDR)

Ardor (ARDR) traded 2.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on July 5th. Ardor has a market capitalization of $69.19 million and approximately $2.73 million worth of Ardor was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Ardor has traded 2.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Ardor coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0693 or 0.00000227 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.66 or 0.00041510 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $9.36 or 0.00030688 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.24 or 0.00013922 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0472 or 0.00000155 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0574 or 0.00000188 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00004418 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000394 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00003074 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0376 or 0.00000123 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000741 BTC.

Ardor Coin Profile

ARDR uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 24th, 2017. Ardor’s total supply is 998,999,495 coins. Ardor’s official message board is ardorforum.org. The Reddit community for Ardor is https://reddit.com/r/ardor and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ardor’s official Twitter account is @ardorplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Ardor is www.jelurida.com/ardor.

Buying and Selling Ardor

According to CryptoCompare, “Ardor is a blockchain platform with a unique parent-child chain architecture that provides security through the parent chain while the child chains have rich functionality and hybrid user permissioning capabilities. The platform is designed for scalability and solves problems such as blockchain bloat, single token dependency, and the need for customizable yet compatible blockchain solutions. Ardor is developed by Jelurida Swiss SA, founded in 2016, and aims to be a universal, user-friendly, and easy crypto platform for implementing different concepts. The platform offers smart contract technology that is different from Ethereum but has some parallels with it.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ardor directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ardor should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ardor using one of the exchanges listed above.

