Ardor (ARDR) Achieves Market Capitalization of $68.94 Million

Ardor (ARDR) traded 1.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on July 5th. During the last week, Ardor has traded up 0.8% against the U.S. dollar. Ardor has a market cap of $68.94 million and $2.86 million worth of Ardor was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ardor coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0690 or 0.00000227 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.67 or 0.00041745 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.28 or 0.00030605 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.24 or 0.00013951 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0476 or 0.00000157 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0571 or 0.00000188 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00004450 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000391 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00003064 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0374 or 0.00000123 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000739 BTC.

Ardor Coin Profile

Ardor (ARDR) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on September 24th, 2017. Ardor’s total supply is 998,999,495 coins. The official message board for Ardor is ardorforum.org. Ardor’s official website is www.jelurida.com/ardor. The Reddit community for Ardor is https://reddit.com/r/ardor and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ardor’s official Twitter account is @ardorplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Ardor

According to CryptoCompare, “Ardor is a blockchain platform with a unique parent-child chain architecture that provides security through the parent chain while the child chains have rich functionality and hybrid user permissioning capabilities. The platform is designed for scalability and solves problems such as blockchain bloat, single token dependency, and the need for customizable yet compatible blockchain solutions. Ardor is developed by Jelurida Swiss SA, founded in 2016, and aims to be a universal, user-friendly, and easy crypto platform for implementing different concepts. The platform offers smart contract technology that is different from Ethereum but has some parallels with it.”

