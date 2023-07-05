Argo Blockchain plc 8.75% Senior Notes due 2026 (NASDAQ:ARBKL) Short Interest Update

Argo Blockchain plc 8.75% Senior Notes due 2026 (NASDAQ:ARBKL – Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,100 shares, a drop of 25.5% from the May 31st total of 14,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 7,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.4 days.

Argo Blockchain plc 8.75% Senior Notes due 2026 Trading Up 4.7 %

ARBKL opened at $7.30 on Wednesday. Argo Blockchain plc 8.75% Senior Notes due 2026 has a 12 month low of $0.71 and a 12 month high of $20.20. The company has a fifty day moving average of $6.52.

Argo Blockchain plc 8.75% Senior Notes due 2026 Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Saturday, July 15th will be given a dividend of $0.5469 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 13th. This represents a $2.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 29.97%.

