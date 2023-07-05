Argo Group International (NYSE:ARGO) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Argo Group International (NYSE:ARGO – Free Report) in a report released on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

ARGO has been the subject of several other research reports. TheStreet raised Argo Group International from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report on Friday, May 26th. Compass Point downgraded shares of Argo Group International from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, March 13th.

Argo Group International Stock Up 0.1 %

ARGO stock opened at $29.64 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.75 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Argo Group International has a twelve month low of $19.00 and a twelve month high of $36.85. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $29.47.

Institutional Trading of Argo Group International

Argo Group International ( NYSE:ARGO ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($1.11). Argo Group International had a negative net margin of 9.98% and a positive return on equity of 0.06%. The firm had revenue of $419.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $461.90 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Argo Group International will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Argo Group International by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,237,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,663,000 after buying an additional 28,602 shares in the last quarter. FourWorld Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Argo Group International during the first quarter valued at approximately $80,747,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Argo Group International by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,603,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,257,000 after acquiring an additional 134,359 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Argo Group International by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,194,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,610,000 after purchasing an additional 21,380 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Argo Group International by 47.2% in the 4th quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 1,891,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,907,000 after purchasing an additional 606,520 shares during the period. 89.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Argo Group International

Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. underwrites specialty insurance and reinsurance products in the property and casualty markets. The company operates in two segments, U.S. Operations and International Operations. It offers primary and excess specialty casualty, general liability, commercial multi-peril, and workers compensation, as well as product, environmental, and auto liability insurance products; management liability, transaction liability, and errors and omissions liability insurance; primary and excess property, inland marine, and auto physical damage insurance; and surety, animal mortality, and ocean marine insurance products.

