Arianne Phosphate Inc. (CVE:DAN) Director Claude Lafleur Sells 43,600 Shares

Arianne Phosphate Inc. (CVE:DAN – Free Report) Director Claude Lafleur sold 43,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.39, for a total transaction of C$17,004.00.

DAN traded up C$0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching C$0.40. 20,000 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 133,409. The firm has a market capitalization of C$77.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.50 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 68.25. Arianne Phosphate Inc. has a one year low of C$0.31 and a one year high of C$0.52. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.39.

Arianne Phosphate (CVE:DAN – Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 24th. The company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter. As a group, research analysts predict that Arianne Phosphate Inc. will post -0.04 EPS for the current year.

Arianne Phosphate Inc engages in the acquisition and exploration of mining properties in Canada. It primarily focuses on developing Lac à Paul phosphate project located in the Saguenay-Lac St-Jean area, Quebec. Arianne Phosphate Inc was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Chicoutimi, Canada.

