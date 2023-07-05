Arix Bioscience (LON:ARIX) Hits New 1-Year Low at $99.30

Arix Bioscience plc (LON:ARIX – Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 99.30 ($1.26) and last traded at GBX 99.53 ($1.26), with a volume of 43776 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 100.50 ($1.28).

Arix Bioscience Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of £130.68 million, a PE ratio of -434.78 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 104.04 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 107.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 117.67 and a current ratio of 65.00.

Insider Activity at Arix Bioscience

In other Arix Bioscience news, insider Debra Barker bought 26,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 106 ($1.35) per share, for a total transaction of £27,560 ($34,979.06). 24.68% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Arix Bioscience

Arix Bioscience plc is a venture capital firm specializing in all stages of growth, seed stage, preclinical and clinical stage assets, startup, early stage, mid venture, late stage, growth capital investments as well as private and public equity. The firm seeks to invest in biotech companies, novel therapeutics, innovative technologies, medical innovation comprising healthcare and life sciences.

