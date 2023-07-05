Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR) Insider James C. Hamilton Sells 3,000 Shares

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR – Free Report) insider James C. Hamilton sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.53, for a total transaction of $106,590.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 188,484 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,696,836.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ARWR traded down $0.05 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $35.15. The stock had a trading volume of 1,420,480 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,063,970. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $23.09 and a one year high of $48.48. The company has a market capitalization of $3.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.58 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.37.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The biotechnology company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.65) by $1.10. The firm had revenue of $146.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.48 million. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 53.83% and a negative return on equity of 33.49%. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.41 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ARWR. US Bancorp DE raised its position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 17,418 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $801,000 after buying an additional 1,069 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 16,988 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $779,000 after buying an additional 792 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 289,502 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $13,314,000 after buying an additional 6,754 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 38,650 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,778,000 after buying an additional 4,083 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,155,084 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $559,014,000 after buying an additional 147,021 shares during the last quarter. 66.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. SVB Leerink cut shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 12th. 500.com restated a “reiterates” rating on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, SVB Securities cut shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, May 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $58.08.

About Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops medicines for the treatment of intractable diseases in the United States. The company's products in pipeline includes ARO-AAT, a RNA interference (RNAi) therapeutic candidate that is in phase II clinical trial for the treatment of liver diseases associated with alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency; ARO-APOC3, which is in phase 2b and one phase 3 clinical trial to treat hypertriglyceridemia; ARO-ANG3 that is in phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of dyslipidemia; ARO-HSD, which is completed phase 1/2 clinical trial to treat liver diseases; ARO-ENaC2, which is in pre-clinical stage for the treatment of dyslipidemia cystic fibrosis; ARO-C3 that is in phase 1/2a clinical trial to reduce production of complement component 3; ARO-DUX4, which is in pre-clinical stage for the treatment of facioscapulohumeral muscular dystrophy; ARO-XDH that is in phase 1 clinical trial to treat uncontrolled gout; ARO-COV, which is in pre-clinical stage for the treatment of COVID-19; ARO-RAGE, which is in phase 1/2a clinical trial to treat muco-obstructive or inflammatory pulmonary conditions; and ARO-MMP7 that is in phase 1/2a clinical trial for treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis.

Further Reading

