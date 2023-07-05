ARS Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SPRY) Stock Price Down 5.1%

ARS Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRY – Free Report) shares fell 5.1% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $6.39 and last traded at $6.39. 56,662 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 94% from the average session volume of 953,621 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.73.

ARS Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 6.8 %

The company has a 50 day moving average of $6.78 and a 200 day moving average of $7.23.

ARS Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SPRY – Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $0.02 million for the quarter. Analysts anticipate that ARS Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other ARS Pharmaceuticals news, Director Laura Shawver sold 73,059 shares of ARS Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.80, for a total transaction of $496,801.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 210,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,430,352.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 35.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. SR One Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in ARS Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth about $26,124,000. Baker BROS. Advisors LP purchased a new stake in ARS Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth about $13,062,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ARS Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,627,000. Royce & Associates LP purchased a new stake in shares of ARS Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,978,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ARS Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,825,000. 56.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ARS Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops treatments for patients and parents affected by severe allergic reactions. It is developing neffy, a needle-free and low-dose intranasal epinephrine nasal spray for patients and their caregivers with type I allergic reactions, including anaphylaxis.

