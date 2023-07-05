Ashford (NYSEAMERICAN:AINC) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ashford (NYSEAMERICAN:AINC – Free Report) in a report published on Saturday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, B. Riley reduced their price objective on Ashford from $15.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Monday, May 22nd.

Get Ashford alerts:

Ashford Stock Down 0.5 %

AINC stock opened at $9.67 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $10.18 and a 200-day moving average of $12.21. The company has a market cap of $30.12 million, a P/E ratio of -1.02 and a beta of 2.00. Ashford has a twelve month low of $9.20 and a twelve month high of $19.70.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Ashford ( NYSEAMERICAN:AINC Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $185.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $179.40 million. Ashford had a negative return on equity of 21.27% and a net margin of 1.60%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Ashford will post 5.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Ashford by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 17,369 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 883 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ashford by 5.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 81,717 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,400,000 after purchasing an additional 4,314 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its position in Ashford by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 119,037 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,604,000 after acquiring an additional 1,025 shares in the last quarter. 14.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ashford Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ashford, Inc is an asset management firm. The firm provides investment management and related services to the real estate and hospitality sectors. Ashford, Inc was formed on April 2, 2014 and is based in Dallas, Texas. Ashford Inc(NYSEAM:AINC) operates independently of Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc as of November 5, 2019.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Ashford Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ashford and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.