Ashtead Group (LON:AHT) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $5,070.07

Ashtead Group plc (LON:AHT – Free Report)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 5,070.07 ($64.35) and traded as high as GBX 5,480 ($69.55). Ashtead Group shares last traded at GBX 5,404 ($68.59), with a volume of 317,065 shares.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on AHT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Ashtead Group from GBX 6,500 ($82.50) to GBX 6,700 ($85.04) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Ashtead Group from GBX 5,450 ($69.17) to GBX 5,500 ($69.81) and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 15th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 7,000 ($88.84) target price on shares of Ashtead Group in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 5,200 ($66.00) target price on shares of Ashtead Group in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 6,300 ($79.96) target price on shares of Ashtead Group in a report on Monday, April 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of GBX 6,022.86 ($76.44).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 149.62, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market capitalization of £23.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,831.65, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.44. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 5,023.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 5,073.54.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 10th will be given a dividend of $0.85 per share. This is a positive change from Ashtead Group’s previous dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 10th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.26%. Ashtead Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 2,787.46%.

Ashtead Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the construction, industrial, and general equipment rental business in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It provides pumps, power generation, heating, cooling, scaffolding, traffic management, temporary flooring, trench shoring, and lifting services.

