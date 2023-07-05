Aspira Women’s Health (NASDAQ:AWH) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Aspira Women’s Health (NASDAQ:AWH – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

Aspira Women’s Health Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AWH opened at $3.27 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $27.24 million, a P/E ratio of -0.25 and a beta of 2.91. Aspira Women’s Health has a 52-week low of $2.65 and a 52-week high of $16.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.78. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $3.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.86.

Aspira Women’s Health (NASDAQ:AWH – Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($10.94) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.75) by ($10.19). The firm had revenue of $2.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.30 million. Aspira Women’s Health had a negative return on equity of 291.79% and a negative net margin of 278.48%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Aspira Women’s Health will post -2.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Aspira Women’s Health

Aspira Women’s Health Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AWH. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Aspira Women’s Health by 150.8% in the 1st quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 74,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 44,834 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in Aspira Women’s Health by 42.1% during the 2nd quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 67,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 19,900 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Aspira Women’s Health in the fourth quarter worth $51,000. Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Aspira Women’s Health by 268.8% during the first quarter. Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC now owns 148,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 108,534 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Aspira Women’s Health by 126.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 64,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 36,189 shares during the last quarter.

Aspira Women's Health Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in developing and commercializing diagnostic tests for gynecologic disease in the United States. The company's products include Ova1, a blood test intended as an aid to further assess the likelihood of malignancy in women with an ovarian adnexal mass; Overa, a biomarker reflex test; and Ova1Plus, a reflex offering.

