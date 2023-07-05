Asset Dedication LLC Buys 34,972 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCR)

Asset Dedication LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCR – Free Report) by 7.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 531,814 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 34,972 shares during the quarter. Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF accounts for approximately 1.0% of Asset Dedication LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Asset Dedication LLC owned approximately 1.38% of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF worth $10,265,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 154.3% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,585 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 35.3% during the 3rd quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $67,000.

Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of BSCR stock traded down $0.03 on Wednesday, reaching $18.98. 60,066 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 271,841. Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $18.31 and a 52 week high of $19.89. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.18.

Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 21st were paid a $0.0594 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 20th. This is a positive change from Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.01. This represents a $0.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.75%.

The Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of USD-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2027. The fund will unwind in December 2027 and return capital and proceeds to investors.

