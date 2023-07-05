Asset Dedication LLC Buys 73,791 Shares of iShares iBonds 2023 Term High Yield and Income ETF (BATS:IBHC)

Asset Dedication LLC boosted its stake in iShares iBonds 2023 Term High Yield and Income ETF (BATS:IBHC – Free Report) by 40.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 255,636 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 73,791 shares during the quarter. Asset Dedication LLC’s holdings in iShares iBonds 2023 Term High Yield and Income ETF were worth $6,025,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IBHC. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares iBonds 2023 Term High Yield and Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares iBonds 2023 Term High Yield and Income ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $157,000. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares iBonds 2023 Term High Yield and Income ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $480,000. Leavell Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares iBonds 2023 Term High Yield and Income ETF by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 21,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $500,000 after purchasing an additional 1,534 shares during the period. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares iBonds 2023 Term High Yield and Income ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $823,000.

Shares of IBHC stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $23.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,394 shares. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.56.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th will be given a dividend of $0.0999 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 3rd.

The iShares iBonds 2023 Term High Yield and Income ETF (IBHC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated, high yield and BBB-rated corporate bonds maturing in 2023. The fund will terminate in December 2023.

