Asset Dedication LLC Lowers Position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG)

Asset Dedication LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG – Free Report) by 2.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 149,564 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,965 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF comprises 0.7% of Asset Dedication LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Asset Dedication LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $7,270,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IEMG. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 43.1% in the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 840,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,009,000 after purchasing an additional 10,111 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. increased its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 961,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,934,000 after purchasing an additional 79,450 shares during the last quarter. RNC Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. RNC Capital Management LLC now owns 66,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,240,000 after buying an additional 8,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC lifted its position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 21.0% in the 1st quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 49,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,411,000 after buying an additional 8,564 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IEMG stock traded down $0.32 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $49.53. 3,451,752 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,321,535. The company has a market capitalization of $70.83 billion, a PE ratio of 12.26 and a beta of 0.75. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $41.44 and a 12-month high of $52.15. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.82.

About iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF

The iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (IEMG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Emerging Markets IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of emerging-market firms, covering 99% of market capitalization. IEMG was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

