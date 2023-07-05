ASUSTeK Computer (OTCMKTS:ASUUY) Stock Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $45.70

Shares of ASUSTeK Computer Inc. (OTCMKTS:ASUUY – Free Report) passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $45.70 and traded as high as $50.00. ASUSTeK Computer shares last traded at $50.00, with a volume of 0 shares.

Separately, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of ASUSTeK Computer from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $45.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.11.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 5th will be issued a $1.9078 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 3rd. ASUSTeK Computer’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.03%.

ASUSTeK Computer Inc researches and develops, designs, manufactures, sells, and repairs computers, communications, and consumer electronic products in Taiwan, China, Singapore, Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company offers Internet information services; maintenance and operating services for information hardware; services information technology and communication products; and leases real estate property.

