Atlas Brown Inc. Acquires 6,514 Shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Atlas Brown Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Free Report) by 20.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 38,929 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,514 shares during the quarter. Atlas Brown Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,536,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. City State Bank grew its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 686.1% in the fourth quarter. City State Bank now owns 1,077 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 940 shares during the period. Finally, Regimen Wealth LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth $46,000. 82.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:EEM traded down $0.24 on Wednesday, hitting $39.76. The stock had a trading volume of 1,441,074 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,054,293. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $39.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.45. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $33.49 and a twelve month high of $42.53.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Profile

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

