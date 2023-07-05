Atlas Brown Inc. Has $2.26 Million Position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO)

Atlas Brown Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO – Free Report) by 10.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,946 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 918 shares during the period. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF makes up 1.0% of Atlas Brown Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest position. Atlas Brown Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF were worth $2,256,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Mendota Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Stock Performance

IWO stock traded down $2.70 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $240.19. 22,576 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 396,796. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a one year low of $201.72 and a one year high of $248.98. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $231.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $228.11. The company has a market cap of $10.05 billion, a PE ratio of 17.55 and a beta of 1.15.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

