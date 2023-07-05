Atlas Brown Inc. Has $2.98 Million Position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

Atlas Brown Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Free Report) by 9.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 32,712 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,923 shares during the period. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF accounts for 1.4% of Atlas Brown Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Atlas Brown Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $2,978,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IWP. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. National Bank of Canada FI increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 38.3% in the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Accel Wealth Management raised its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 105.5% in the first quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IWP stock traded down $0.56 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $95.81. 31,165 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 671,183. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $75.88 and a 52 week high of $96.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.03 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $91.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $89.78.

About iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

