Atlas Brown Inc. Purchases 550 Shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Atlas Brown Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Free Report) by 20.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,270 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the period. Atlas Brown Inc.’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $735,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp bought a new position in shares of Sherwin-Williams during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. RFP Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Sherwin-Williams during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Sherwin-Williams in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Sherwin-Williams in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Elequin Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Sherwin-Williams in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors own 75.76% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SHW traded down $2.49 on Wednesday, hitting $261.64. The stock had a trading volume of 96,151 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,483,325. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.03. The stock has a market cap of $67.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.41, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $238.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $233.29. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 1-year low of $195.24 and a 1-year high of $266.51.

Sherwin-Williams ( NYSE:SHW Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $5.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.14 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 9.41% and a return on equity of 86.29%. Sherwin-Williams’s revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.61 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 8.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 19th were given a $0.605 dividend. This represents a $2.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 18th. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.69%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on SHW. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $260.00 to $265.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Loop Capital increased their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $285.00 to $290.00 in a report on Friday, June 30th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $283.00 price target for the company. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $244.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $262.53.

The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

