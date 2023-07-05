Atlas Brown Inc. Purchases New Holdings in Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN)

Atlas Brown Inc. purchased a new stake in Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN – Free Report) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 11,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $260,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cibc World Markets Corp purchased a new position in Organon & Co. in the fourth quarter valued at about $835,000. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Organon & Co. by 102.6% in the fourth quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 467,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,052,000 after purchasing an additional 236,693 shares during the last quarter. Kendall Capital Management boosted its holdings in Organon & Co. by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. Kendall Capital Management now owns 18,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $517,000 after purchasing an additional 1,840 shares during the last quarter. Whitener Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Organon & Co. in the fourth quarter valued at about $243,000. Finally, Ethic Inc. boosted its holdings in Organon & Co. by 59.0% in the third quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 17,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $416,000 after purchasing an additional 6,605 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Organon & Co. alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Raymond James initiated coverage on Organon & Co. in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock.

Organon & Co. Stock Down 2.1 %

NYSE:OGN traded down $0.44 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $20.13. 141,857 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,069,473. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.52. Organon & Co. has a 52 week low of $18.87 and a 52 week high of $34.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.05, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.79.

Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN – Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by ($0.10). Organon & Co. had a negative return on equity of 119.00% and a net margin of 12.14%. The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.65 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Organon & Co. will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Organon & Co. Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th were issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.56%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 12th. Organon & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.36%.

Organon & Co. Company Profile

(Free Report)

Organon & Co develops and delivers health solutions through a portfolio of prescription therapies and medical devices within women's health in the United States and internationally. Its women's health portfolio comprises contraception and fertility brands, such as Nexplanon/Implanon, a long-acting reversible contraceptive; Nuvaring, a monthly vaginal contraceptive ring; Cerazette, a daily pill used to prevent pregnancy; Marvelon, progestin and estrogen used as daily pills to prevent pregnancy; Follistim AQ, used to promote the development of multiple ovarian follicles in assisted reproduction technology procedures; Elonva, an ovarian follicle stimulant; Ganirelix Acetate Injection, an injectable antagonist; and Jada, for abnormal postpartum uterine bleeding or hemorrhage.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Organon & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Organon & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.