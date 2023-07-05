Atlas Brown Inc. Purchases New Holdings in Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN)

Atlas Brown Inc. purchased a new stake in Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN – Free Report) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 11,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $260,000.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cibc World Markets Corp purchased a new position in Organon & Co. in the fourth quarter valued at about $835,000. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Organon & Co. by 102.6% in the fourth quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 467,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,052,000 after purchasing an additional 236,693 shares during the last quarter. Kendall Capital Management boosted its holdings in Organon & Co. by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. Kendall Capital Management now owns 18,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $517,000 after purchasing an additional 1,840 shares during the last quarter. Whitener Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Organon & Co. in the fourth quarter valued at about $243,000. Finally, Ethic Inc. boosted its holdings in Organon & Co. by 59.0% in the third quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 17,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $416,000 after purchasing an additional 6,605 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.65% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, Raymond James initiated coverage on Organon & Co. in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock.
Organon & Co. Stock Down 2.1 %
Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN – Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by ($0.10). Organon & Co. had a negative return on equity of 119.00% and a net margin of 12.14%. The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.65 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Organon & Co. will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current year.
Organon & Co. Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th were issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.56%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 12th. Organon & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.36%.
Organon & Co. Company Profile
Organon & Co develops and delivers health solutions through a portfolio of prescription therapies and medical devices within women's health in the United States and internationally. Its women's health portfolio comprises contraception and fertility brands, such as Nexplanon/Implanon, a long-acting reversible contraceptive; Nuvaring, a monthly vaginal contraceptive ring; Cerazette, a daily pill used to prevent pregnancy; Marvelon, progestin and estrogen used as daily pills to prevent pregnancy; Follistim AQ, used to promote the development of multiple ovarian follicles in assisted reproduction technology procedures; Elonva, an ovarian follicle stimulant; Ganirelix Acetate Injection, an injectable antagonist; and Jada, for abnormal postpartum uterine bleeding or hemorrhage.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Organon & Co.
- Can Valero Energy Corporation Rise To New Highs In 2023?
- Amazon Is Having Its Best Run In Years, But Should You Chase It?
- How to Invest for Retirement at Age 40 (with Little in Savings)
- Is The XLE Primed For A Potential Breakout?
- Next-Gen AI Datacenters Driving Applied Digital Stock up 400%
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Organon & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Organon & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.