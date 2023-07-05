Atlas Brown Inc. Reduces Stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Atlas Brown Inc. lowered its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 9,046 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 125 shares during the period. Atlas Brown Inc.’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $997,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Evolution Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000.

Get iShares TIPS Bond ETF alerts:

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:TIP traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $106.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 191,485 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,682,185. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $104.63 and a 12 month high of $118.48. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $108.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $108.40.

About iShares TIPS Bond ETF

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TIP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.