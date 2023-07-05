Atlas Brown Inc. Sells 291 Shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Atlas Brown Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 2.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 14,199 shares of the company’s stock after selling 291 shares during the quarter. Atlas Brown Inc.’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $1,391,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of RTX. Mather Group LLC. grew its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 31.8% in the 4th quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 11,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,132,000 after buying an additional 2,704 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 4,951,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,016,000 after acquiring an additional 202,376 shares in the last quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $238,000. AlphaCore Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 19.6% during the fourth quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC now owns 11,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,121,000 after purchasing an additional 1,818 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 79,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,005,000 after purchasing an additional 639 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.72% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have commented on RTX shares. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $115.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on Raytheon Technologies in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Susquehanna raised their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $116.00 to $117.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $117.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $106.00 to $113.50 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Raytheon Technologies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $111.88.

Raytheon Technologies Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of Raytheon Technologies stock traded down $0.38 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $98.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 194,714 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,480,598. The company has a market cap of $143.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.24, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $96.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $98.29. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 52-week low of $80.27 and a 52-week high of $108.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $17.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.98 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a net margin of 8.08% and a return on equity of 9.81%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.15 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 5.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Raytheon Technologies Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 7th. Investors of record on Friday, August 18th will be paid a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 17th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.41%. Raytheon Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 62.93%.

About Raytheon Technologies

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

Featured Stories

