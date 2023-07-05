Atlas Brown Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Atlas Brown Inc. decreased its stake in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report) by 3.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 389 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 15 shares during the quarter. Atlas Brown Inc.’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $330,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Romano Brothers AND Company purchased a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 44.1% during the fourth quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 49 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.08% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ORLY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $830.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $925.00 to $985.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. DA Davidson increased their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $975.00 to $1,050.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com cut O’Reilly Automotive from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $893.00 to $916.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, O’Reilly Automotive has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $933.38.

Insider Activity

O’Reilly Automotive Price Performance

In other news, EVP Thomas Mcfall sold 20,849 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $926.96, for a total value of $19,326,189.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,469,990.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, EVP Thomas Mcfall sold 20,849 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $926.96, for a total value of $19,326,189.04. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,901 shares in the company, valued at $5,469,990.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Chairman David E. Oreilly sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $925.55, for a total value of $4,627,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 56,757 shares in the company, valued at $52,531,441.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 45,183 shares of company stock valued at $42,243,407 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ORLY traded down $1.09 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $945.99. The company had a trading volume of 10,960 shares, compared to its average volume of 447,199. The stock has a market cap of $57.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.88. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a one year low of $644.29 and a one year high of $964.58. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $927.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $867.72.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The specialty retailer reported $8.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.00 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $3.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.58 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a negative return on equity of 176.66% and a net margin of 14.90%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $7.17 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 37.19 earnings per share for the current year.

About O’Reilly Automotive

(Free Report)

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States and Mexico. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

See Also

