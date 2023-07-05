AT&T Inc. (T) To Go Ex-Dividend on July 7th

AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, June 29th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 10th will be given a dividend of 0.2775 per share by the technology company on Tuesday, August 1st. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 7th.

AT&T has decreased its dividend by an average of 18.5% per year over the last three years. AT&T has a payout ratio of 45.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect AT&T to earn $2.49 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.11 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 44.6%.

NYSE T opened at $16.12 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $16.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $115.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.51. AT&T has a fifty-two week low of $14.46 and a fifty-two week high of $21.32.

AT&T ( NYSE:T Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The technology company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.02. AT&T had a positive return on equity of 15.47% and a negative net margin of 7.52%. The company had revenue of $30.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.77 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that AT&T will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Moffett Nathanson upgraded AT&T from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on AT&T in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TD Cowen reduced their target price on AT&T from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 21st. HSBC reduced their target price on AT&T from $21.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Monday, June 5th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on AT&T from $19.00 to $18.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AT&T currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.38.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of AT&T by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 17,888 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $342,000 after purchasing an additional 1,941 shares during the period. Roundview Capital LLC lifted its position in AT&T by 62.3% during the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 24,628 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $582,000 after acquiring an additional 9,450 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in AT&T by 23.1% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,099,843 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,983,000 after acquiring an additional 206,434 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its position in AT&T by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 476,601 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,262,000 after acquiring an additional 25,028 shares during the period. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its position in AT&T by 1,191.3% during the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 12,706 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $300,000 after acquiring an additional 11,722 shares during the period. 54.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

