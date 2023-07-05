Atwood & Palmer Inc. Has $10.42 Million Position in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Atwood & Palmer Inc. grew its stake in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Free Report) by 4.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 53,073 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,315 shares during the period. Atwood & Palmer Inc.’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $10,415,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management acquired a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.66% of the company’s stock.

Get L3Harris Technologies alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently commented on LHX. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on L3Harris Technologies from $240.00 to $234.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on L3Harris Technologies from $241.00 to $222.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on L3Harris Technologies in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $250.00.

L3Harris Technologies Stock Performance

NYSE:LHX opened at $197.74 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.14. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $174.55 and a 52-week high of $255.10. The firm has a market cap of $37.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.28, a PEG ratio of 6.24 and a beta of 0.73. The business’s fifty day moving average is $188.48 and its 200 day moving average is $198.49.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $2.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.87 by ($0.01). L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 5.30% and a return on equity of 13.03%. The company had revenue of $4.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.12 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 12.28 EPS for the current year.

L3Harris Technologies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were paid a $1.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.31%. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 95.20%.

L3Harris Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modification, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LHX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for L3Harris Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for L3Harris Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.